UPIKE basketball grabs local commit

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Incoming Pike County Central Senior Jaylan Rigdon committed to the University of Pikeville on Sunday.

Rigdon lead the Hawks in scoring last season with nearly 23 points and averaged just over seven boards a game.

“I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity to play at The University of Pikeville under coach Compton,” said Rigdon. “I moved down here three years ago and I fell in love with the people and the community of Pike County and Pike Central. This is my home now. This has been my home for going on four years and I want it to be my home for four more.”

Rigdon is a crafty guard with explosive handles and a lethal pull-up.

The Pike County guard helped lead his team to the Region Semifinal game, where they fell to Pikeville 50-36.

“I owe a lot to Coach Ratliff and all my former coaches and mentors. I get to live the dream of playing collegiate basketball at a great university with great tradition,” he said.

The Hawks finished last season 21-9.

UPIKE finished last season 20-13, falling in the second round of the NAIA tournament.

