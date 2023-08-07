UK cuts ribbon on world’s largest distilling institute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is celebrating a new partnership in the state’s spirits industry.

On Monday, UK cut the ribbon on the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits, the world’s largest distilling institute.

“One of our biggest issues is workforce development, and to have students be able to have a still on site, a barrel house on site, and they can come to us job-ready means everything to us,” said Kentucky Distillery Association President Eric Gregory.

The program will gather industry leaders through teaching, research and outreach and also focus on economic stability.

“I think the biggest thing for me is locking in some of those core quality notions of the industry and what really makes bourbon bourbon and be able to teach that to the next generation,” said James Beam Distilling Company Master Distiller Freddie Noe.

The first students to work with the new equipment begin this fall.

“Plus, the fact that it’s in Kentucky. This is Kentucky planting the flag,” said Gregory. “If you’re a student, serious about distilling, you’ve got to come to Kentucky to study.”

Mike Hemmer is a chemical engineering senior and is looking forward to the chance to get some hands-on learning.

“It’s a great experience that I hope to be a part of hopefully in the coming spring,” Hemmer said. “I know we’re still under construction right now. But once they start getting some classes in here and get the still running, I think it will be a great opportunity for all of the students on campus.

The UK campus facilities include a research distillery building, with a 30-foot column still as the centerpiece. There’s also a barrel warehouse that will be able to hold 660 aging barrels.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.