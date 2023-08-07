Tips to get the best deals during back-to-school shopping

It’s one of the most important shopping occasions of the year, back-to-school shopping.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the most important shopping occasions of the year, back-to-school shopping.

[SCHOOL START DATES AROUND KENTUCKY]

According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend record amounts this year. The Kentucky Retail Federation says families can expect to pay $890 per household on school supplies this year. That is up about $26 from last year.

School supply lists can be extensive, and this year, parents are looking for the best deals.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says not only are prices up for some items, but people are saying they’re having to buy more new items this year. He says clothing, electronics and college dorm decor are some of the items that are priced up.

The National Retail Federation says college students are expected to spend more than $1,300 this year, which is nearly $200 more than last year.

McClain says as people head out to shop, it’s best to look for promotions, compare the cost of store brand items to name brand items and stock up if there’s a deal on something you need. He says you can also wait until the rush is over to check off the whole list.

“Some parents, you know, will get the basics, but then they’re going to wait and see exactly if you’re going to need that many folders or that many things. You can do that, maybe get enough to start and then wait,” McClain said.

McClain says it’s best to shop early for supplies. He also reminds people to try out different stores to find the best deals instead of trying to buy all of their supplies in one place.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some

Latest News

Scott Sexton
Police: Missing Letcher County man contacts family member
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Marley Caudell
The festival is full of live musicians in and around the country music highway and will include...
Louisa prepares for Septemberfest
For five years, the Commonwealth froze schools average daily attendance funding rate due to the...
Lawrence County Schools hoping to increase attendance rates