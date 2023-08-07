Several SKY businesses impacted by weekend fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the weekend, several businesses were impacted by fires in Pulaski County.

At approximately midnight on Saturday, firefighters were called to the Burnside Plaza off of Highway 27.

The fire destroyed ‘The Barn’ and left other businesses with smoke and water damages.

“It was cork, the United States was on there, all the states and people would put a pin where they were from. And it was covered with pins,” said The Barn Volunteer Ruth Ann Shawyer.

She said strangers soon became family.

“People come in needing something and Jody would give it to them,” she explained.

Now Dennis and Jody Greer may be in need of help themselves after everything inside the vendor mall was destroyed.

“It would be great if we could get help in some way. Not for us. They work so hard. They work so honestly hard,” Shawyer said.

This fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. The chief says the insurance company will be doing their own investigation.

The owner says it is a very complicated situation because many of the vendors did not carry individual insurance on their booths.

Greer says he believes in working for what you have but this loss may have him without a lot of options.

“We were always self made. Never wanting to ask. Not putting anyone down for that because we were always there to give. But now, we are going to need help,” he said.

Some of the vendors had just put up hundreds of dollars worth of stock that was lost.

No injuries were reported in the fire but the fire chief said one firefighter was treated for dehydration while fighting the fire.

