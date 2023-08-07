School officials are getting ready for the new year in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The new school year is quickly approaching with classes starting this week for some in Eastern Kentucky.

Superintendent of Knott County Schools Brent Hoover said that parents do not need to worry about grabbing those last-minute school supplies.

“We have appropriated money and we are buying all the school supplies for all the kids in Knott County,” said Hoover.

He said they are prepared for different situations.

“Should a student come to school on Wednesday or Thursday or Friday and find that there is something in addition that they do not have then all the parent needs to do is reach out to one of our family resource centers and we have funding for additional supplies,” he explained.

Hoover also suggests that parents get their children back into that school year routine that is often lost when on summer break.

“The sleep routines and getting them back into a routine so they will be prepared on Wednesday morning and feel good and feel refreshed,” said Hoover.

Hoover said there are added resources for students who may be anxious about the start of a new school year.

“We have provided all of our schools additional support staff so that when the kids come to the building you know sometimes kids have a little anxiety about the first day of school so there will be lots of support staff available at the front door of all of our schools,” said Hoover.

He said another thing parents and the community can do is use safe driving habits when on the roads during school times.

“We still have compromised road conditions in Knott County so I would ask that motorists just be very aware for the next week or so of that big yellow school bus and give it lots of room and when those flashing red lights are on please stop,” he explained..

Hoover added that parents can visit the Knott County School website and social media pages to find more detailed school zone safety.

“The transportation director made a video posting all of those procedures and he is detailing safe loading and unloading procedures,” said Hoover.

The first day of classes for Knott County Schools is August 9th.

