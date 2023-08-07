Police looking for missing man in Letcher County
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
Scott Sexton, 42 has not been heard from since August 3.
The Letcher County Sheriff’s office Facebook page said he is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Sexton has blue eyes and is bald with a red beard and multiple tattoos.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 633-2293 or the Sheriff’s cell at (606) 634-2940
