Police looking for missing man in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Scott Sexton, 42 has not been heard from since August 3.

The Letcher County Sheriff’s office Facebook page said he is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Sexton has blue eyes and is bald with a red beard and multiple tattoos.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 633-2293 or the Sheriff’s cell at (606) 634-2940

