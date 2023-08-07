Louisa prepares for Septemberfest

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The 34th annual Septemberfest hosted by the city of Louisa is one month away.

The festival will be full of live musicians in and around the country music highway and will include American Idol winner and Louisa native Noah Thompson.

Mayor Harrold Slone, has been the chairman of the festival for 13 years, said it all started with a girl who loved to dance.

“She wanted to have clogging and square dancing on the courthouse lawn and she started and she thought ‘what can we name the festival.’” Slone said. “So, she started calling it the potato festival. For several years it was called potato festival and then it evolved into September fest.”

Septemberfest is free to all and takes place on the weekend after Labor day at Main Street and Main Cross Street.

For more information on the festival, visit their website here.

