Lincoln Memorial University Women of Service fashion show aims to raise funds for scholarships

WVLT’s Casey Wheeless is the emcee.
LMU’s Women of Service organization raises money and creates scholarships for students. They also organize food pantries on and off campus.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service Fashion Show is back. It’s happening on Aug. 17, 2023 at Tex Turner Arena.

LMU’s Women of Service organization raises money and creates scholarships for students. They also organize food pantries on and off campus. They’ve provided more than a dozen scholarships to women to continue their education.

The event will be at Tex Turner Arena on campus. It will showcase clothes from Belk, AD Campbell, Cabi, Jill’s Den, KC’s Fashions, Kelley Marie Chic Boutique, Lilly Pulitzer, Legacy Down South, The Village Shops Boutique, Woodlake Pro Shop, Chico’s and Maurice’s. WVLT’s Casey Wheeless is emceeing the event.

Tickets are available at The Village Shop, from fashion show committee members, and online here.

Lincoln Memorial University Women of Service fashion show is August 17
Lincoln Memorial University Women of Service fashion show is August 17(Women of Service)

