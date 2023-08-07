Lawrence County Schools hoping to increase attendance rates

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky schools will no longer be funded based off of their 2018-2019 attendance rate.

For five years, the commonwealth froze schools average daily attendance funding rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this years funding is based off of last years attendance and the change has some school officials concerned.

“The attendance rate has been low all throughout Covid,” Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said. “And when people are sick now we are really trained to stay home and we should stay home. But the problem is that impacts our funding.”

During the 2018-2019 school year, Lawrence County schools had an average daily attendance rate of 93.5%. Last year that attendance rate decreased to about 90.3%.

“About a three percent drop is going to cost us about a half million dollars in funding,” Fletcher said.

Now the focus is to bring attendance rates back to and above pre-pandemic numbers to increase funding which could benefit other administrative aspects.

“Our goal is we hope to get our attendance up and then look at increasing out salaries for our staff members,” he said.

In order to increase funding, school officials are finding creative ways to increase attendance, including support from local businesses.

“We’re doing attendance incentives across the district. We’ll have high attendance days, different schools will do different things. We’ve had businesses donate bicycles for perfect attendance and things like that too where we give out bicycles,” he explained.

Incentives are not allowed to come from school funds leaving Lawrence County schools to rely on business donations.

The Lawrence County school year begins on Wednesday, August 9.

