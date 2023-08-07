Lawrence County Schools hoping to increase attendance rates

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky schools will no longer be funded based off of their 2018-2019 attendance rate.

For five years, the commonwealth froze schools average daily attendance funding rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this years funding is based off of last years attendance and the change has some school officials concerned.

“The attendance rate has been low all throughout Covid,” Lawrence County Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said. “And when people are sick now we are really trained to stay home and we should stay home. But the problem is that impacts our funding.”

During the 2018-2019 school year, Lawrence County schools had an average daily attendance rate of 93.5%. Last year that attendance rate decreased to about 90.3%.

“About a three percent drop is going to cost us about a half million dollars in funding,” Fletcher said.

Now the focus is to bring attendance rates back to and above pre-pandemic numbers to increase funding which could benefit other administrative aspects.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Our goal is we hope to get our attendance up and then look at increasing out salaries for our staff members,” he said.

In order to increase funding, school officials are finding creative ways to increase attendance, including support from local businesses.

“We’re doing attendance incentives across the district. We’ll have high attendance days, different schools will do different things. We’ve had businesses donate bicycles for perfect attendance and things like that too where we give out bicycles,” he explained.

Incentives are not allowed to come from school funds leaving Lawrence County schools to rely on business donations.

The Lawrence County school year begins on Wednesday, August 9.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Marley Caudell
The festival is full of live musicians in and around the country music highway and will include...
Louisa prepares for Septemberfest
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Jackson County murder
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Pulaski Fire