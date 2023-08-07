KSP investigating death in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead following a shooting in Jackson County.

Kentucky State Police Post 7 confirmed they received a call from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:39 p.m. requesting assistance in regard to a deceased female outside of a residence on Cave Springs Road in Jackson County.

Once officers responded to the area, they discovered a husband-and-wife dead from gunshot injuries.

Randy Baker, 53 of McKee and Tammy Baker, 44, of McKee were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tammy Baker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and KSP is not actively searching for suspects.

KSP is investigating it as a death investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.