Johnson County’s ‘modern day P.T. Barnum’ makes freak show a family business

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - David Harrington has always considered himself an entertainer. From his days at the flea market with his grandparents, to his adult years as a man passionate about the circus era.

“And about two years ago, during COVID, when all of the shows around the country were closing up, I decided to buy a circus,” Harrington said. “It is a family business. My daughter and I own it, my wife helps out, I have some friends who tour with us sometimes.”

The business, Doctor Drake’s Exhibition of the Bizarre, is a traveling circus tent which includes a magic show, indestructible man, merchandise, a bed of nails act, and more. Harrington’s daughter, Leia Filowiat, is the magician.

“What we’re attempting to do here is to carry on the traditions of the traveling circus sideshow, as our grandparents and great grandparents knew it, for future generations,” said Harrington.

He said the business provides a freedom, allowing him to set up in different places, from private parties to festivals and more. During the Van Lear Town Celebration, he sat his bizarre tent up in his own front yard to share his world with his neighbors.

“One of the people in their own hometown is a modern-day P.T. Barnum,” he said.

He has also started using YouTube and Facebook to share some inside looks at the life.

“Because if you’ve never seen a two-headed pig, you haven’t lived yet. You can come see a fiji mermaid like the one owned by Phineas Taylor Barnum himself. You can see things your grandparents saw 100 years ago,” he said.

He said there is always a mixed reaction to the act, but he invites everyone to give it a try.

”Supporting a tradition that’s as old as the 1820s-1830s,” he said. “And you would be helping to keep the tradition alive.”

