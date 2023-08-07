Gov. Andy Beshear announces more that $3 million for clean water

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $3.8 million to extend clean drinking water to homes in Clay and Leslie counties.

The money is expected to give clean water to unserved homes, aid Kentuckians recovering from addiction, help economic development, increase tourism, improve transportation, and support nonprofits in both counties.

Beshear said every dollar will make Kentucky better.

“These are common-sense projects that are moving Kentucky forward. We’re investing in our people, which is always the best investment,” he said.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said the award will bring more opportunities for the region.

“I’m excited about these awards, the opportunities for continuing to create better health care, economic development and growth, and to see the impact on bringing and keeping people here in this community,” he said.

Kentucky Rep. Derek Lewis believes the funding will go a long way for the community.

“Our local nonprofits strengthen the community by providing educational, health and social services. The Cleaner Water Program will help everyone in our community live a better and safer life. Additionally, the tourism marketing funding will help increase tourism to the city of Manchester. Tourism plays an integral role to our economy,” he said.

Clay County Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon said the money will allow the county to advance.

“By recognizing and promoting some amazing organizations, enhancing economic development and improving our infrastructure, we’re giving our people opportunities to get ahead,” he said. “When we can work together on the local and state levels, days like today are possible.”

Gov. Beshear announced the commitment of $617,926 to the North Manchester Water Association from the Cleaner Water Program. The funds will help rehabilitate three water tanks that serve homes and businesses in Clay County.

More than $2 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be given to Clay and Leslie counties.

Of the $2 million, $952,754 will be given to the Volunteers of America to renovate a building in downtown Manchester.

The Hyden-Leslie Water Association will use $723,000 to extend public water service to 200 households and improve water service for 3,342 households and 263 businesses.

The Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation used $394,483 to hire William Tal Jones as the new Economic Development Director of the FOCUS Group, a regional economic development organization that spearheads economic development initiatives in Southeastern Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced $28,557 will go to the Manchester-Clay County Tourism Commission to support travel marketing and promotion.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded $220,000 in funds to help the Daniel Boone Community Action Administration purchase five new wheelchair-accessible vans. The vans will provide transportation for Kentuckians in Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe counties.

The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund awarded $288,727 to four local nonprofits in Clay County.

$100,000 went to the Red Bird Mission Inc.;

$100,000 went to the Kentucky Mountain Housing Development Corp. Inc.;

$66,124 went to the Red Bird Clinic Inc.; and

$22,613 went to the Thompson Scholars Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.