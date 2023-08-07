FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms likely later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We strongly encourage you to have more than one way to get alerts late this morning and this afternoon. The weather could get rough in a hurry.

Today and Tonight

Most locations will wake up in the low 70s with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers and rumbles of thunder are possible for some. The longer the rain lasts, the more energy it will take from the afternoon storms. The shorter they last and the more we clear out by mid to late morning, the worst the afternoon round of storms will be. Remember, in setups like these, the sun is NOT our friend.

The latest SPC outlook early Monday morning took most of the region into the level 3 enhanced risk.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

If you are in the orange, which most of the region now is, you are under the threat of some strong storms this afternoon. While the primary threat will be damaging winds, all modes of severe weather are on the table.

Here are the latest on the possible threats with storms on Monday afternoon. Damaging wind continues to be the main one, but all modes of severe weather are on the table. (WYMT Weather)

As of right now, it looks like the worst of the storms will be between noon and 4 p.m. Remember, the severity of those will heavily depend on the duration of the morning round, and how widespread it is. Make sure you have a weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app for any alerts that are issued. Make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries in case the power goes out and that your smartphone or tablet has a full charge.

The deeper we get into the day, the more worked over the atmosphere will get, which will allow the storms to die down. A few could follow us into the nighttime hours, but they should taper off late. Highs today will likely climb into the mid-80s before falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are likely on Tuesday and I can’t rule out a stray shower, but I think most folks avoid anything major. It will be cooler behind the front with highs only getting to around 80. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with rain chances increasing late in the day ahead of our next system on Thursday. Highs will top out around 85.

Thursday looks to be pretty soggy for most. Chances for showers and storms will be around. At this point, it looks like they will be more garden variety than anything, due to the coverage and a more stable atmosphere, but if anything changes, we will let you know immediately. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

The rain looks to wrap up on Friday, for the most part, and we will heat back up into the mid-80s.

Stay weather aware today!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

