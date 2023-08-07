FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We strongly encourage you to have more than one way to get alerts late this morning and this afternoon. The weather could get rough in a hurry.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Today and Tonight

Most locations will wake up in the low 70s with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. We did not see any rain this morning and the sun has been out for a while, quickly heating temperatures up. Remember, in setups like these, the sun is NOT our friend.

The latest SPC outlook Monday morning took parts of the region into a rare level 4 severe risk.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

Everyone is under a threat for severe weather this afternoon. While the primary threat continues to be damaging winds, all modes of severe weather are on the table. Areas in the purple with the black lines have a 45% chance of seeing signficant wind damage. The hail and tornado risk increased slightly too.

Here is the updated map with threats we could see during the afternoon of Monday, August 7th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

As of right now, it looks like the worst of the storms will be between noon and 6 p.m. Remember, the severity of those will heavily depend on the duration of the morning round, and how widespread it is. Make sure you have a weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app for any alerts that are issued. Make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries in case the power goes out and that your smartphone or tablet has a full charge.

The deeper we get into the day, the more worked over the atmosphere will get, which will allow the storms to die down. A few could follow us into the nighttime hours, but they should taper off late. Highs today will likely climb into the mid-80s before falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are likely on Tuesday and I can’t rule out a stray shower, but I think most folks avoid anything major. It will be cooler behind the front with highs only getting to around 80. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with rain chances increasing late in the day ahead of our next system on Thursday. Highs will top out around 85.

Thursday looks to be pretty soggy for most. Chances for showers and storms will be around. At this point, it looks like they will be more garden variety than anything, due to the coverage and a more stable atmosphere, but if anything changes, we will let you know immediately. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

The rain looks to wrap up on Friday, for the most part, and we will heat back up into the mid-80s.

Stay weather aware today!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

