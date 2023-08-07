FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Afternoon storms linger, some strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as we kick off the work week. Scattered showers and storms are possible into the afternoon hours, but the severe weather threat looks to fade into this evening.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

A Tornado Watch continues through 6 p.m. for most of the region. For Campbell and Claiborne counties, the watch is set to expire at 7 p.m. Be sure to stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.

Tornado Watch (WYMT Weather)

The severe weather threat looks to fade away through the evening and overnight hours. Lingering showers will be possible overnight, but we are not expecting any strong storms. We stay mostly cloudy, and lows only dip into the mid-60s. Keep an eye out for dense fog.

A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of the region looks dry. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We look to stay dry into Tuesday night under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-lower-60s.

Middle of the Work Week

The forecast for Wednesday looks seasonable. We stay partly sunny and warm. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s. We are watching out for isolated, pop-up showers and storms, but higher rain chances look to return by Wednesday night. Scattered showers are likely. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

Higher rain chances look to return by Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Because of the increase in showers and clouds, temperatures look much cooler. Highs top out in the upper-70s. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

End of Next Week

Spotty rain chances look to linger into Friday. It does not look like a washout, but you may need the umbrella in some places. Highs rebound into the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

For now, next weekend is looking drier. A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of the region looks dry. Temperatures will be warm. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, and lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper-60s.

