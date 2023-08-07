Family remembers teen drowning victim

Family remembers teen drowning victim
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old Pulaski County teen drowned in Rockcastle River Saturday afternoon.

Officials said it happened at the Bee Rock Campground and while the coroner hasn’t officially released the name of the victim, his family said Wyatt Morrisey, a quiet, caring young man, needs to be remembered.

Family members told WKYT’s Alyssa Williams that Morrisey went into the river with his brothers and friends, but never resurfaced.

Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad Captain David Caldwell said multiple agencies came together to help search for and recover Morrisey.

“Bald Rock Fire Department, London Laurel Rescue Squad also deployed boats,” he said. “It was just an all around good turnout with man power and different agencies responding together.”

Family members said they are struggling to understand why this happened.

They added he was a great kid with a bright future ahead of him. He was slated to head to basic training for the U.S. Navy later this month.

“I mean, its always difficult when you’ve got family still there, but you’ve got a job to do and try to be as professional, but you’ve got to get the job done,” said Caldwell. “That’s just the main reason we do what we do, just to give closure to that family.”

The ongoing investigation is being handled by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

