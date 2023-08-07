DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Somerset Briar Jumpers

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Briar Jumpers are ready to bounce into 2023.

After the death of long-time head coach Robbie Lucas last year, Somerset hired former Danville coach Clay Clevenger.

“I think anytime there’s change especially with the way it happened you know it can be tough on people and I think the kids have handled it pretty well,” said Clevenger. “I’ve kind of been on the job working with them since January and I know one thing, the kids that have committed to it have shown up and worked hard.”

Somerset will also need to replace former running back Guy Bailey, something Somerset running back Kam Hughes is ready to do.

“I’m excited, I think I can do a great job behind our line,” said Hughes. “Losing Guy was tough, but I mean I think will be just fine. I think we have a good line and good people around us to be able to work around that.”

Somerset finished last season 6-6, falling in the second round of playoffs.

Below is the Briar Jumpers 2023 schedule:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Perry County CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Russell CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Knox CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Garrard CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15CampbellsvilleAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Lincoln CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29Breathitt CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13DanvilleHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Leslie CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27GlasgowHome7:30 p.m.

