DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Somerset Briar Jumpers

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Briar Jumpers are ready to bounce into 2023.

After the death of long-time head coach Robbie Lucas last year, Somerset hired former Danville coach Clay Clevenger.

“I think anytime there’s change especially with the way it happened you know it can be tough on people and I think the kids have handled it pretty well,” said Clevenger. “I’ve kind of been on the job working with them since January and I know one thing, the kids that have committed to it have shown up and worked hard.”

Somerset will also need to replace former running back Guy Bailey, something Somerset running back Kam Hughes is ready to do.

“I’m excited, I think I can do a great job behind our line,” said Hughes. “Losing Guy was tough, but I mean I think will be just fine. I think we have a good line and good people around us to be able to work around that.”

Somerset finished last season 6-6, falling in the second round of playoffs.

Below is the Briar Jumpers 2023 schedule:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Perry County Central Away 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Russell County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Knox Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Garrard County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Campbellsville Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Lincoln County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Breathitt County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Danville Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Leslie County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Glasgow Home 7:30 p.m.

