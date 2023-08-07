DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Rockcastle County Rockets

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Rockets have a big name taking the role of QB1 this season.

Tucker Warren transferred out of North Laurel to play for his former coach, Chris Larkey.

A year after his homecoming season as head coach Larkey and the Rockets are looking for a fresh start.

“We had eight new kids playing last year. We lost all eight of those this year,” Larkey said. “So, We’re starting over kind of young again.”

One of the big thing areas of emphasis coming into his second year as head coach is getting more players.

“We are just trying to develop more depth. We didn’t have any depth last year,” Larkey said.

That need became evident after last years starting quarterback, Caleb Moore, suffered an injury and left the Rockets with no plan B.

Now Warren enters his last year of eligibility under a new offense that finished 26th in the state in rushing last season.

“I’m really working hard trying to get it down,” Warren said. “Getting better with the offense is my only goal.”

The Rockets finished last season 4-7 and look to turn things around this year.

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Anderson County Away 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Pineville Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Fankfort Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Grant County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Paris Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Clay County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Bell County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 McCreary County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Knox County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Casey County Home 7:30 p.m.

