DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Rockcastle County Rockets

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Rockets have a big name taking the role of QB1 this season.

Tucker Warren transferred out of North Laurel to play for his former coach, Chris Larkey.

A year after his homecoming season as head coach Larkey and the Rockets are looking for a fresh start.

“We had eight new kids playing last year. We lost all eight of those this year,” Larkey said. “So, We’re starting over kind of young again.”

One of the big thing areas of emphasis coming into his second year as head coach is getting more players.

“We are just trying to develop more depth. We didn’t have any depth last year,” Larkey said.

That need became evident after last years starting quarterback, Caleb Moore, suffered an injury and left the Rockets with no plan B.

Now Warren enters his last year of eligibility under a new offense that finished 26th in the state in rushing last season.

“I’m really working hard trying to get it down,” Warren said. “Getting better with the offense is my only goal.”

The Rockets finished last season 4-7 and look to turn things around this year.

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Anderson CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25PinevilleHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1FankfortHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Grant CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15ParisAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Clay CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29Bell CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13McCreary CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Knox CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Casey CountyHome7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some

Latest News

Somerset Football
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Somerset Briar Jumpers
Jaylan Rigdon - 15th Region Quarter Final
UPIKE basketball grabs local commit
Trent Noah
Trent Noah receives twenty-fifth D1 offer
Maddox Huff
Another Harlan County guard has received a D1 basketball offer