Congressman Hal Rogers announces funding for EKY water project

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky.
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky.(Source: CNN/file)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, (R) KY-5, announced $1 million was awarded to the city of Jackson.

The money will extend water and wastewater services in the northern part of the city where new homes will soon be built for flood survivors.

The money comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 531 Southern and Eastern Kentucky program.

In a news release, Congressman Rogers said this is another important step in the right direction concerning flood recovery.

“We are rebuilding better, stronger and safer communities, and this funding will go a long way to provide a safe haven for 14 new homes,” he said. “I am proud to join Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of this worthy project to help more of our flood survivors move forward.”

The project will replace a 10,000-gallon water tank with a 300,000-gallon water storage tank, along with new water lines and pump stations to provide clean, reliable water service to folks living in the area.

The City of Jackson has committed a local match of $250,000 for the project as well.

Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas said the project is a blessing to the community.

“The City of Jackson is grateful for these federal dollars that will support infrastructure improvements in the north Jackson area and provide water and wastewater services for 14 new homes being built for flood survivors by Samaritan’s Purse,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather chances continue through Monday

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather moves into E. KY
STARBUCKS
Whitesburg Starbucks officially open
Hennessey La Shae Tevis
Woman arrested for DUI following crash
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some