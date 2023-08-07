Congressman Hal Rogers announces funding for EKY water project

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, (R) KY-5, announced $1 million was awarded to the city of Jackson.

The money will extend water and wastewater services in the northern part of the city where new homes will soon be built for flood survivors.

The money comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 531 Southern and Eastern Kentucky program.

In a news release, Congressman Rogers said this is another important step in the right direction concerning flood recovery.

“We are rebuilding better, stronger and safer communities, and this funding will go a long way to provide a safe haven for 14 new homes,” he said. “I am proud to join Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of this worthy project to help more of our flood survivors move forward.”

The project will replace a 10,000-gallon water tank with a 300,000-gallon water storage tank, along with new water lines and pump stations to provide clean, reliable water service to folks living in the area.

The City of Jackson has committed a local match of $250,000 for the project as well.

Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas said the project is a blessing to the community.

“The City of Jackson is grateful for these federal dollars that will support infrastructure improvements in the north Jackson area and provide water and wastewater services for 14 new homes being built for flood survivors by Samaritan’s Purse,” Thomas said.

