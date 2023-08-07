Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in Norris Lake

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Norris Lake, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News Monday.

The body was found over the weekend. TWRA officials could not share much information, but did say that they believe the incident was camping-related, not boating-related.

WVLT News has reached out to the CCSO for more information.

This is a developing story.

