Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in Norris Lake

The body was found over the weekend.
Norris Lake (FILE)
Norris Lake (FILE)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Norris Lake, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News Monday.

The body was found over the weekend. TWRA officials could not share much information, but did say that they believe the incident was camping-related, not boating-related.

WVLT News has reached out to the CCSO for more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some

Latest News

Scott Sexton
Police: Missing Letcher County man contacts family member
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Marley Caudell
The festival is full of live musicians in and around the country music highway and will include...
Louisa prepares for Septemberfest
For five years, the Commonwealth froze schools average daily attendance funding rate due to the...
Lawrence County Schools hoping to increase attendance rates