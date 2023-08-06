Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County were fighting a major structure fire Friday night.

According to posts on social media, firefighters and first responders were called out to the blaze in Burnside at Tri-County Flea Market, known as “The Barn.”

It took multiple agencies several hours to get the fire under control.

They even stretched several hoses across lanes of Highway 27 to pull water to the site of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

