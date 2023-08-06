Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire

Tri-County Flea Market destroyed in fire
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County were fighting a major structure fire Friday night.

According to posts on social media, firefighters and first responders were called out to the blaze in Burnside at Tri-County Flea Market, known as “The Barn.”

It took multiple agencies several hours to get the fire under control.

They even stretched several hoses across lanes of Highway 27 to pull water to the site of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Whitley Sheriff’s Department responds to fatal crash near Cumberland Falls Highway
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
Man crashes ATV
Eastern Kentucky man killed in ATV crash
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

People were able to go back in time to the renaissance era in Manchester Ky this weekend.
First annual Renaissance Faire held in Manchester
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather chances continue through Monday
Breathitt County Public Library
EKY library receives award for defying the odds
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash