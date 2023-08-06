One killed in Whitley County crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of the person killed in a deadly crash in Whitley County on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of the Cumberland Falls Highway (US 25W) and Falls Creek Road.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to the call but then called for Kentucky State Police assistance.

During an investigation, police discovered a 2012 Jeep Patriot pulled out in front of a 2013 Nissan Altima from Falls Creek Road onto US 25W.

Two people in the car, the driver, Sandy Harp, 52, of Williamsburg and passenger Florence Neal, 59, of Corbin were seriously injured. Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. Harp was flown to UK Hospital in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger is Harp’s car, Troy Harp, was taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center in Corbin. We do not know his current condition.

A passenger in the Jeep, Irene Robinson, was also taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

