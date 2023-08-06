Man dies after single-car crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a man died in a crash.

The Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond identified the victim as Marvin (Sean) Hogsten, 51, of Ashland, Kentucky.

The crash happened on Saturday, near the intersection of Shopes Creek Road and Keyser Creek Road in Cannonsburg, according to a news release from the Boyd County Coroner.

First responders began rescue operations, but Hogsten was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

The death is under investigation by Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Whitley Sheriff’s Department responds to fatal crash near Cumberland Falls Highway
laurel drowning
18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County
Man crashes ATV
Eastern Kentucky man killed in ATV crash
.
One killed in Whitley County crash
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

.
One killed in Whitley County crash
.
KSP investigating deadly UTV crash
Breathitt County Public Library
EKY library receives award for defying the odds
DOG RESCUE WOLFE COUNTY
Dog rescued after bitten five times by copperhead on hike
Teen remembered after weekend drowning.
Family remembers teen drowning victim