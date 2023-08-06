KSP investigating deadly UTV crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead following a UTV crash in Breathitt County.

The crash happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police said Kenneth White, 66, of Lost Creek lost control of a side-by-side and struck a tree.

White was transported to Kentucky River Medical Center, where he later died.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s officer for autopsy and toxicology.

Police say no seat belts or helmets were worn at the time of the crash.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

