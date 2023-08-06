First annual Renaissance Faire held in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Clay County had a new way to have fun while stepping back in time.

The first annual Renaissance Faire took place at Salt Works Village throughout the weekend and the Tourism Director for the City of Manchester Tim Parks said this is something we do not have here in Manchester.

“There is a whole market of people who love this thing right so we do music festivals, Americana and gospel, we’ve got ATV things we’ve got a lot of things that go on throughout the year here but we don’t have this,” said Parks. “There’s a whole market of even hometown folks that really enjoyed this, they got into costume.”

Parks said that the tourism board did not recall any Renaissance faire taking place in Eastern Kentucky.

“We own the property this is taking place on, so why not,” said Parks

Parks said that the faire is something different that some people do not know about including himself.

“It’s been a great experience for me, didn’t know a lot about it, but now I have been educated about it throughout the weekend,” said Parks.

Fair Organizer and Owner Noell Wilson said she has always had a love for Renaissance faires.

“When I started this I thought you know the nearest ones to our county there are three, the one in Ohio, the one in Eminence Kentucky, and the one in Indiana all of which are over a four-hour drive away ‚” said Wilson. “People are willing to go that far, but it shouldn’t have to be necessary.”

Wilson also added that she wants to keep it within the community.

“I would love to have local businesses, but I am definitely willing to have people travel from outside because one of the main goals for this was to promote tourism in Clay County,” she said.

Wilson is also excited that the faire will be taking place next year at the same location as well.

“Next year when this happens, we’ve already been approved to come back next year, and I am going to try and make this a yearly event if possible,” said Wilson.

Wilson added the response from the community has been great.

“I’ve had a lot of positive feedback, we had a live band yesterday, five vendors sold out that aren’t here today,” said Wilson.

This was something that Wilson wanted to create to be able to bring Clay County together.

“The entire idea of the event was to promote a community, to get people out and have something to do with each other come out and have a good time,” said Wilson.

