FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather possible tonight and likely Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We strongly encourage you to find a way to get weather alerts if they are issued the next two days. The weather could get a little rough for some at times.

Sunday’s part of the system will be a damaging wind-based event. The SPC outlook for day 1 stayed the same.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Sunday, August 6th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

Here is the latest SPC outlook for severe threats for Sunday, August 6th, 2023. These threats will mostly come overnight with damaging winds being the highest. (WYMT Weather)

Models have off-and-on rain chances for today, but the strongest storms will not arrive until the overnight hours, especially after midnight. Some rain bands during the day could feature heavy rain, but not major issues are expected.

Monday is when we could see the most issues. The day two SPC outlook changed slightly early Sunday morning. The eastern third of the region is now under the greatest threat for severe weather.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

Here is the latest SPC outlook for severe threats for Monday, August 7th, 2023. All threats are possible. (WYMT Weather)

Counties from Logan County, West Virginia in a line to Claiborne County, Tennessee are now under a level 3 enhanced risk. That includes all of Pike and Letcher counties, most of Harlan County, all four of our Southwest Virginia counties and parts of Martin, Floyd, Knott and Perry with a small sliver of Leslie and Bell counties.

All modes of severe weather are on the table. The wind threat continues to be the highest, but hail and brief isolated spin-up tornadoes are also possible.

Monday’s storms look to come in two different waves as the front slowly approaches and rolls into the mountains. There should be an early morning round and a late afternoon/early evening round. Models are still trying to pin down better timings, but for the morning round, you should stay alert from midnight until 9 or 10 a.m. The evening round looks to start around 4 p.m. and could last until 9 p.m. or later.

Stay tuned and stay weather aware. Shane Smith will have the latest tonight at 6 and Cameron Aaron will have more at 11.

