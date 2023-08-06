FIRST ALERT: Severe weather chances continue through Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as we watch the potential of severe weather tonight and on Monday. Tonight’s threat is very limited, the early morning rain helped to stabilize the atmosphere to limit our chances. A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out this evening, and any that develop do have the potential to go severe with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

WYMT First Alert- 8/6/2023 (WYMT)

SPC Day 1 Severe Risks- 8/6/2023 (WYMT)

However, the severe weather threats become a little stronger on Monday. An unusually strong for this time of year low-pressure system is making its way into the Ohio Valley. As this low dives in, it is moving into a very warm and humid air mass. This collision of airmasses will lead to the potential of Strong to Severe Storms, especially Monday Afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is currently targeting far Eastern Kentucky, including the Big Sandy River Valley, for the best chance of severe weather Monday Afternoon. They currently have that area under an “Enhanced” or 3 out 5 risk for severe weather. Because of the amount of spin and shear with this storm, we cannot rule out the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes. Damaging winds are our main concern with Monday’s storms.

SPC Day 2 Severe Risks- 8/6/2023 (WYMT)

WYMT Day 2 Severe 8/6/2023 (WYMT)

You will definitely want to stay weather aware over the next 24-36 hours and make sure to have at least two ways of receiving severe weather alerts. We highly recommend using our WYMT Weather App for one of those methods, and you can find it by scanning the QR code on the first image in this story or searching your app store for “WYMT Weather”. We will bring you updates on air and online as needed!

