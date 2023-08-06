Fancy Farm brings people from near and far for political sparring

FANCY FARM, Ky. (WYMT)- It’s political theater where you don’t have to be on the stage to be part of the show and it took place in Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Some men dressed up in prisoner outfits, apparently to point out prisoners who were released by the governor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crowd was just as loud if not louder than the people speaking or rather shouting from the stage.

“This Governor lies more than a Hunter Biden tax return,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron to some cheering him on, others heckling.

“Here you see a difference. A contrast. Vision and division,” countered Gov. Andy Beshear pointing to Cameron.

The nationally watched Governor’s race pits a popular Democratic Governor against a Republican challenger in a red state.

“Andy Beshear locked the schools and threw open the jails. He sent the state police after Christians on Easter,” said Cameron.

“He’s trying to pit us against each other. Everyone who disagrees. Even fellow Kentuckians. I’m ready to prove that is a losing strategy in the commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Beshear.

The zingers, one-liners, and the barbs, are all a part of what happens the first Saturday in August. But you would not have Fancy Farm without the food.

19,000 pounds of pork and mutton slow-cooked for 18 hours then was served up to people who traveled far and wide, and some who weren’t as interested in the stump speaking.

“I’m not much of a political man. I’m like Alan Jackson. I don’t know the difference between Iraq and Iran,” said Joe Harley who is from Texas.

But many did come for the politics including U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who recently had a health scare in Washington—and was quick to say a few one-liners of his own.

“A shut down Governor in charge. I’m sure the state troopers are just glad to be on church property without having to tag license plates,” said McConnell who routinely attends even when he isn’t up for re-election.

Whether it’s food, bingo or BBQ everyone wants to get In on the act that is Fancy Farm.

