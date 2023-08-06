18-year-old dead in apparent drowning in Laurel County

laurel drowning
laurel drowning(London Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An 18-year-old is dead after officials say they drowned in Laurel County Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad said they were alerted of a possible drowning near Bee Rock Trail around 4:45 p.m.

An 18-year-old from Pulaski County reportedly went under water while swimming and didn’t resurface for some time.

A rescue squad deployed boats and divers to the scene and made a positive find on the body and began recovery.

The person’s identity was not released at this time.

