Update: Missing man found safe in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8-5-2023 Update: Officials in Laurel County say Casper Burkhart was found safe early Saturday morning.

They did not release any additional details on where he was found or when.

Original Story: Authorities in Laurel County are looking for a man last seen Friday morning.

60-year-old Casper Burkhart was last seen just before 9 a.m. Friday walking south on U.S. 25 seven miles south of London.

Burkhart has medical conditions. He is a white man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair above his ears. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, tennis shoes and a light gray shirt.

If anyone has seen Burkhart or knows where he is, you’re asked to call (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.