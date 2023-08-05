Trent Noah receives twenty-fifth D1 offer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.
Noah announced Tuesday, July 25th, that he received an offer from the University of Central Florida.
Trent has received 25 total D1 basketball offers, see below for the full list.
|School
|Offered
|Coastal Carolina
|Dec. 29, 2021
|Northern Kentucky
|Jun. 15, 2022
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sept. 22, 2022
|Miami (OH)
|Sept. 29, 2022
|Morehead State
|Oct. 8, 2022
|Indiana State
|Oct. 9, 2022
|East Tennessee State
|Nov. 14, 2022
|Richmond
|Dec. 1, 2022
|Seton Hall
|Apr. 22, 2023
|Marshall
|Apr. 24, 2023
|Belmont
|Apr. 24, 2023
|George Mason
|May 2, 2023
|Rice
|May 3, 2023
|VCU
|May 6, 2023
|Florida Gulf Coast
|May 6, 2023
|Saint Louis
|May 18, 2023
|Stanford
|May 25, 2023
|Illinois State
|June. 6, 2023
|Loyola Chicago
|June. 11, 2023
|Western Kentucky
|June. 19, 2023
|Dayton
|June. 24, 2023
|Butler
|June. 26, 2023
|California
|July. 8, 2023
|South Carolina
|July. 22, 2023
|UCF
|July. 25, 2023
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.