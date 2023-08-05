Trent Noah receives twenty-fifth D1 offer

Trent Noah
Trent Noah(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.

Noah announced Tuesday, July 25th, that he received an offer from the University of Central Florida.

Trent has received 25 total D1 basketball offers, see below for the full list.

SchoolOffered
Coastal CarolinaDec. 29, 2021
Northern KentuckyJun. 15, 2022
Eastern KentuckySept. 22, 2022
Miami (OH)Sept. 29, 2022
Morehead StateOct. 8, 2022
Indiana StateOct. 9, 2022
East Tennessee StateNov. 14, 2022
RichmondDec. 1, 2022
Seton HallApr. 22, 2023
MarshallApr. 24, 2023
BelmontApr. 24, 2023
George MasonMay 2, 2023
RiceMay 3, 2023
VCUMay 6, 2023
Florida Gulf CoastMay 6, 2023
Saint LouisMay 18, 2023
StanfordMay 25, 2023
Illinois StateJune. 6, 2023
Loyola ChicagoJune. 11, 2023
Western KentuckyJune. 19, 2023
DaytonJune. 24, 2023
ButlerJune. 26, 2023
CaliforniaJuly. 8, 2023
South CarolinaJuly. 22, 2023
UCFJuly. 25, 2023

