LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky landed 3-star Quarterback Stone Saunders on Friday.

Saunders is a 2025 prospect from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania who threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns in 2022.

The incoming Junior chose UK over Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Nebraska.

