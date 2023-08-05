Kayaking for kids fundraiser held on Cumberland River

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The community of Williamsburg showed out on Saturday for the seventh annual Kayaking for Kids fundraiser.

Project Director for Whitley County Fiscal Court Amber Owens said that the funds raised are split and divided throughout the community.

“Eleven hundred dollars goes to each Upward Basketball league in our county. Corbin has a league and Williamsburg has a league, so each of those leagues get eleven hundred dollars to provide scholarships for kids who could not afford the entry fees to play Upward Basketball,” said Owens. “The rest of the money is divided between the family resource centers in our county, and all three school systems.”

Owens added there has been great community response with people eager to participate.

“We’ve had a lot of people this year, we’ve had a lot sign up day of, we had a lot of people preregister through the sponsorships,” said Owens.

Owens said that people brought their own kayaks, but kayaks were also provided for those without one.

“They can bring their own kayak and a lot of people bring their own. We also have an outfitter in the county that provides rentals Shelltowee Trace who has been with us since the beginning providing rentals. Shelltowee brings the kayaks down here and then picks them up at Croley Bend,” said Owens.

Some people raced and some just enjoyed floating.

“It starts at the Whitley County Fairgrounds and starts on the Clear Fork River and then goes out onto the Cumberland River through downtown Williamsburg and ends at the Corley Bend boat ramp,” said Owens.

Door prizes were raffled off to raise donations as well and Owens added that it is just a fun time on the water for a good cause.

