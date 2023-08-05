Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man

60-year-old Casper Burkhart was last seen Friday morning
60-year-old Casper Burkhart was last seen Friday morning(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in Laurel County are looking for a man last seen Friday morning.

60-year-old Casper Burkhart was last seen just before 9 a.m. Friday walking south on U.S. 25 seven miles south of London.

Burkhart has medical conditions. He is a white man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair above his ears. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, tennis shoes and a light gray shirt.

If anyone has seen Burkhart or knows where he is, you’re asked to call (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

