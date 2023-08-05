FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday and Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While today will be hot, conditions will stay fairly calm for one more day before chances for showers and storms move into the region.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs near 90. A few clouds will start to increase tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s.

On Sunday, showers and storms will likely start building in toward the afternoon hours, but you need to stay weather aware all day and through Monday. Have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued. A weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app are two good ways to do that.

The latest SPC outlook takes our entire region into the level 2 risk on both Sunday and Monday.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Sunday, August 6th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats both days will be damaging winds, but all modes of severe weather are possible. This is due to a system approaching from the west late Sunday and into the first parts of Monday.

Highs will be near 90 on Sunday and in the mid-80s on Monday.

Shane Smith will have the latest on the forecast on Mountain News Weekend Edition.

