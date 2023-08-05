FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Approaching front brings chances for severe weather starting tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a warm and muggy day across the mountains. As we go through the evening and overnight an isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry.

As we go into Sunday, the weather will turn more active, especially by the afternoon. We have declared both Sunday and Monday First Alert Weather Days for the potential of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The latest SPC outlook takes our entire region into the level 2 risk on both Sunday and Monday.

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Sunday, August 6th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats both days will be damaging winds, but all modes of severe weather are possible. This is due to a system approaching from the west late Sunday and into the first parts of Monday. Monday may even introduce a slightly higher chance of a spin up tornado as a strong area of low pressure moves towards the Commonwealth. Outside of thunderstorms winds will gust upwards of 35 miles per hour.

Linger showers will continue into Monday Evening and a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday as temperatures cool off a bit. We will continue to monitor the severe weather threats and bring you updates as needed. Be sure to download the WYMT Weather App to receive warnings for your area, and if you have a weather radio make sure it is turned on and in alert mode.

