Eastern Kentucky man killed in ATV crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Perry County.

Early Saturday morning, deputies in Perry County were dispatched to the 7,000 block of Lost Creek Road.

Officials say 49 year old Truman Hughes of Dice ran off the roadway overnight, went over an embankment and landed in a creek.

He was pronounced dead Saturday by the Perry County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.