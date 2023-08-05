Eastern Kentucky man killed in ATV crash

Man crashes ATV
Man crashes ATV(WITN)
By Grace Griles
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Perry County.

Early Saturday morning, deputies in Perry County were dispatched to the 7,000 block of Lost Creek Road.

Officials say 49 year old Truman Hughes of Dice ran off the roadway overnight, went over an embankment and landed in a creek.

He was pronounced dead Saturday by the Perry County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County and Knox County Detention Centers
Mother, son charged in two county drug bust
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother held on bond, hundreds of leads in Middlesboro toddler’s death
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
Coltin Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe...
Kentucky high school student killed in crash

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police
Update: Missing woman found safe in Whitley County
60-year-old Casper Burkhart was last seen Friday morning
Update: Missing man found safe in Laurel County
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday and Monday
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Flood Baby - 4:00 p.m.