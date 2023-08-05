Another Harlan County guard has received a D1 basketball offer

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County starting point guard Maddox Huff received an offer to play at Eastern Kentucky University on Friday.

The incoming Junior averaged nearly 17 points and five rebounds last season.

He joins fellow Black Bear Trent Noah as the second Harlan County basketball player to receive an offer from a D1 school this year.

All glory to God!! Thankful to receive a Division 1 offer from Eastern Kentucky University! Thank you for believing in me! @MikeOAllen @CoachAWHamilton @EKUHoops pic.twitter.com/TIKLi2KUSY — maddox huff (@maddoxhuff) August 5, 2023

