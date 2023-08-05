Another Harlan County guard has received a D1 basketball offer

Maddox Huff
Maddox Huff(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County starting point guard Maddox Huff received an offer to play at Eastern Kentucky University on Friday.

The incoming Junior averaged nearly 17 points and five rebounds last season.

He joins fellow Black Bear Trent Noah as the second Harlan County basketball player to receive an offer from a D1 school this year.

