Woodford Co. Schools superintendant shares how the community can keep students safe on their way to class

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Schools are getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom, and soon enough, thousands of students across the Commonwealth will commute to school each morning.

We spoke with the Woodford County Schools Superintendent about how the community can keep students safe on their way to class.

Summer vacation is nearly in the rearview for students who are going to be starting school again for the year. Community members are reminded to be vigilant as school buses and students start to impact commutes.

“Pay attention to those big yellow school buses because we want to make sure everyone gets to school safe and gets back home safe, and that’s how we sandwich a great day, a great day of education and learning in between those safe bus rides and safe trips to and from school,” Woodford County Public Schools Superintendent Ryan Adkins.

As school starts back up across the Commonwealth, Adkins says to be alert behind the wheel during peak bus times.

“Our buses will be out every day, and there will be certain times our buses start picking up students at 6:00, 6:15 and they will be dropping off students every afternoon somewhere between 2:30 and 4:00,” Adkins said.

Adkins says that by working together, the community can ensure students will safely get to and from school for a fulfilling year of learning.

“If we’re aware of our students in our neighborhoods and around our school sites, and school crossings and school buses, then we’re going to be very successful and have a great school year.”

Another important reminder for people who may be driving through residential areas where kids are getting on and off the bus is that when you see the stop sign come out of the side of the bus, you are required by law to stop. So, swerving around would be breaking the law and putting yourself and students at risk.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.