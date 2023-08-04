Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival celebrates tradition and sacrifice

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The action started early Friday morning as bands rotated on and off the stage throughout the day.

With the audience tapping their feet and rocking in their chairs, performers felt the special tradition of Bluegrass music creating a buzz.

“I love coming here in their home place. Sometimes, this is the only time I get to see certain people once a year, and we just enjoy coming down here,” Bluegrass musician Larry Efaw said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Not only is it a special event for musicians but also local fire stations. All of the proceeds go towards the units, and a lot of them set up as vendors.

“Well, I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for 13 years, and I’ve helped every year since I’ve been on the fire department, and it helps us raise money to put fuel in our trucks and help the community,” Stinnett volunteer firefighter Burgie Collett said.

While remembering Bobby Osborne, who died earlier this year, the festival was able to celebrate a tradition he helped spark and give back to the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Flood Baby - 4:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Osborne Brothers Festival - 4:30 p.m.
Van Lear Days is going on now!
Coming home, celebrating history: Van Lear Town Celebration marks 38th year
KNOX DRIVE IN
‘It’s been great’: Knox Drive-In enjoying successful first summer