Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival celebrates tradition and sacrifice

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The action started early Friday morning as bands rotated on and off the stage throughout the day.

With the audience tapping their feet and rocking in their chairs, performers felt the special tradition of Bluegrass music creating a buzz.

“I love coming here in their home place. Sometimes, this is the only time I get to see certain people once a year, and we just enjoy coming down here,” Bluegrass musician Larry Efaw said.

Not only is it a special event for musicians but also local fire stations. All of the proceeds go towards the units, and a lot of them set up as vendors.

“Well, I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for 13 years, and I’ve helped every year since I’ve been on the fire department, and it helps us raise money to put fuel in our trucks and help the community,” Stinnett volunteer firefighter Burgie Collett said.

While remembering Bobby Osborne, who died earlier this year, the festival was able to celebrate a tradition he helped spark and give back to the community.

