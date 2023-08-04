One Mountain Parkway exit to temporarily close

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced one Mountain Parkway exit will temporarily close for construction.

The closing is expected to start on Monday, Aug. 7, and last until Saturday, Aug. 12.

Exit 46 at Campton will be closed while crews replace the ramp at that location.

Drivers who need to use Exit 46 are advised to take Exit 42 and then turn around and take Exit 43 at Campton.

The construction is a part of the 46-mile Mountain Parkway Expansion project that is meant to create wider and safer driving conditions for those traveling from Pikeville to Paducah.

