State officials hold public meeting about proposed closure of coal-fired power plants

By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities have filed a request to retire four coal-fired electricity plants and three natural gas units, replacing them with new natural gas and solar facilities.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Public Service Commission held a public meeting in Harlan County.

Folks were invited to ask questions and provide comments about the proposed closure, and overwhelmingly the Harlan crowd was against the proposal.

“Kentucky should stand with Kentucky people, and Kentucky should stand with Kentucky ratepayers, and Kentucky should stand with Kentucky economy, jobs, and those jobs in Eastern and western Kentucky are coal jobs,” said Harlan county Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, who provided his own feedback to the commission.

Mosley was worried the closure of the plants, which are not based in Eastern Kentucky, would still greatly affect those in the area, raising their electricity bills and hurting coal production jobs.

“I’m concerned that continued coal fire plant closures will result in people seeing more hikes on their electric bills, and the other thing is it’s a two point zero-nine billion dollar cost, who’s going to pay that,” he asked. “Ratepayers. "

But LG&E and KU representative Chris Whelan says the proposal is actually better for Kentuckians over the long haul, providing a reliable, cost-efficient alternative to the aging coal plants.

“Coal has served us well for years, but these plants have reached the end of their economic life,” she said. “They’re over 50 years old. It’s kind of like your car, there comes a point where it doesn’t make sense to keep installing and repairing it,” she said.

If approved, the replacement power generation would be online between 2026 and 2028.

The Public Service Commission is still taking public comment regarding the proposal.

If you would like to provide a comment regarding the proposal, you can do so here.

There will also be a virtual public meeting on August 15, at 4:30 p.m. Directions to join the meeting will be on the PSC website.

