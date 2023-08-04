New letter scam involving the IRS showing up in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you live in one county and you get a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), you may want to do some digging to make sure it’s legit.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a mail scam in their area where the person sending the letter says they are with the IRS.

As part of the letter, the scammer writes to tell the victim they are getting a tax refund, but the organization needs personal data to process it.

Police say to not respond and report it to them immediately.

