MSU offering identity theft protection after cyberattack

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University says they will offer identity theft protection to all students and employees this coming school year.

It’s in response to a cyber attack that happened last month.

According to the Herald Leader, the cyberattack was discovered in mid-July when the campus experienced a technology service disruption.

The university says a limited number of computers and systems were affected, and no personal data was believed to be compromised.

