MSU offering identity theft protection after cyberattack
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State University says they will offer identity theft protection to all students and employees this coming school year.
It’s in response to a cyber attack that happened last month.
According to the Herald Leader, the cyberattack was discovered in mid-July when the campus experienced a technology service disruption.
The university says a limited number of computers and systems were affected, and no personal data was believed to be compromised.
