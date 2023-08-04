Mother, son charged in two county drug bust

SOUTHERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mother and her son are facing serious charges for their roles in a drug trafficking ring in two separate counties.

On Wednesday night, Wayne County deputies were conducting an undercover drug surveillance operation in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Highway 92.

During that operation, they ended up making contact with the first suspect, Camaron Daughtery, 33, of Whitley City. When deputies explained what they were doing and asked to search the car he was in, he and the owner gave them the ok.

Inside, they found nearly 60 grams of meth, a suboxone film and $1236 in cash. Daughtery was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. During his interview, police gathered enough information to search his home in McCreary County. Deputies contacted the sheriff’s office there and they were able to get a search warrant.

When McCreary County deputies searched the home, they found four bags of meth containing more than 460 grams and a gun. Police arrested Tonya Daughtery, 52, of Parkers Lake, and charged her with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Camaron Daughtery was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. Tonya Daugherty was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

