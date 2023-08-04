Mechanic talks tire safety after Ky. teen dies in freak accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a teenager was killed in an accident along I-75 on Wednesday when a tire struck him after coming off a passing vehicle.

This is the second time this has happened in Kentucky within the past few weeks.

On July 17, UK student Lauren Collins was driving in Boone County when deputies believe a tire broke away from a truck and hit her car.

Two eighteen-year-olds were taken by tragic accidents along I-75 just weeks apart.

“These are certainly tragic situations and things that are a lot more difficult to talk about, ‘how do we prevent these?’ Because it’s not a driving behavior per se,” AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver Hawkins.

While the specific causes of these incidents are unclear, automobile experts say it highlights the importance of vehicle maintenance.

“A lot of times, that is one of the most neglected areas of a vehicle,” said Scott Witt, a parts manager with Quantrell Subaru.

Scott Witt says there are several parts of the tire you need to keep an eye on, from its pressure levels, to its tread, to the manufacturer’s date on the tire.

“Once they get up there in age, they can get super dry, super brittle and start coming apart,” said Wilt.

They also say to watch for loose lugnuts and hand-tighten them as needed, adding if you’re in any doubt about your car’s condition, just ask.

“Bring it in, and anybody would be happy to tell you our opinion on the matter,” Witt said.

Subaru recommends coming in every six months, or 6,000 miles, to rotate the tires. Witt says these steps not only ensure safety but they also help with getting the maximum life out of the tires and improving gas mileage.

