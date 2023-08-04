Man arrested for stealing two cars overnight in Wayne County

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Clinton County man is facing charges after police say he stole two cars in Wayne County.

The thefts started Thursday night in Monticello.

Cody Daley, 21, of Albany, is accused of stealing a transport van from a taxi service and then abandoning it in the Walmart parking lot. Monticello Police say he then stole a Jeep Cherokee that belonged to a Walmart employee who was at work at the time and took it to the Wayne County Hospital.

Police found the Jeep right after Daley parked it and was walking away from it. Officers say he had the keys to both vehicles on him when he was arrested.

He is charged with two counts of theft by unlawing taking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

