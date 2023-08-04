LKLP Community Action Head Start is for the whole family

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie, Knott, Letcher, and Perry Community Action offers more than just a Head Start program, but programs for the whole family.

Justin Collett, Director of LKLP Head Start, said that their goal is to give students roots so they have a sense of self and to give them wings so they can follow their dreams.

“We are a holistic program we partner with families to offer services to the whole child and the whole family and it just really gives families a Head Start on making sure their child is kindergarten ready,” said Collett.

The programs offered to the families that are a part of Head Start vary and can help parents to better their lives as a family.

“We offer health services, we offer disability services, mental health services, and education services,” said Collett.

Community Action Executive Director, Ricky Baker says that these agencies were created in the 1960s to give access to education as a solution to the war on poverty.

“So for over 50 years, we’ve been providing early childhood services to, it began as three and four-year-olds, and now it actually goes from birth to five,” said Ricky Baker, Executive Director of LKLP Community Action.

