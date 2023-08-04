Kentucky hosts Media Day at Kroger Field

Kentucky Football
Kentucky Football(Brian Milam - WKYT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Football inches closer with Kentucky’s annual media day in Lexington.

The Cats met with the media on Friday at Kroger to get pictures and interviews before the season officially kicks off.

With plenty of new faces in Lexington, UK sophomore and former Somerset Quarterback Kayia Sheron reflected on some of his past and current teammates.

“I have had Will in front of me, I learned a lot from him and then Devin coming in, it is like a whole other coach honestly,” said Sheron. “He has been in college for a while. He knows what he wants to see. Obviously, I wish the best for Devin, but I am eager to get in the game. I want to play football. I miss it so much.”

The Wildcats’ new signal-caller, Devin Leary, also chimed in on the team’s mindset going into the 2023 season.

“As a team collectively, we want to bounce back from the year prior,” Leary said. “You know, that wasn’t our brand of football. That wasn’t what Kentucky football was about. You know, we wanted to build this offseason a true unity of the team and I think we did a good job of that, but we just got to continue it through fall camp.”

Plenty of laughs and photo bombs were also shared amongst an uber-excited wide receiver group who says they are hungry to show people how this unit has developed.

“Now going through like a whole offseason and actually knowing the plays already and starting to look at the other side of the ball and like getting stronger too, I just feel like it just gave me the mentality to play with that swagger and go out there and do what I know how to do,” Kentucky Football wide receiver Dane Key said. “It’s like we just have so much confidence this year, and we’re just like ready to go out there and show like why we have the confidence.”

UK starts the year at home on Sept. 2. versus Ball State.

