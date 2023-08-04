Kentucky high school student killed in crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky high school student is dead after a crash in Mason County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on Kentucky 3056, east of the Moyer Road intersection.
Deputies say a truck went off the road and hit multiple trees and telephone poles. The 17-year-old driver died at the scene. The victim has been identified by the coroner as Coltin Claypoole, according to our sister station WXIX.
We’re told Claypoole was a soon-to-be junior at Mason County High School.
Three other juveniles in the car were hurt. We are working to get an update on their conditions.
This is a developing story.
